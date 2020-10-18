Nkana sweating to convince Harambee Stars duo

Zambian Super League (ZSL) side Nkana is working round the clock to convince Kenyan Internationals Duncan Otieno and Musa Mohammed to rejoin the club.

Musa Mohammed joined Nkana in July 2018 on a two-year contract that lapsed mid this year. He was rumoured to be on his way back to the club but he has dismissed the claims.

"At the moment I have no agreement with Nkana or any other club. I will talk about my next move at the right time, not now," Musa told Nation Sport.

AFC Leopards link

Duncan Otieno, on the other hand, joined the club in October 2018 on a two-year deal that expires at the end of this month.

Reliable sources indicate that he has already agreed to rejoin Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards and he re-ignited the rumours when he uploaded a past photo while playing for the club.

Meanwhile, former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Duke Abuya is back in Zambia and is expected to put pen to paper to a new two-year deal at Nkana. He joins former Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava who recently travelled to Zambia to kick-off pre-season training with the club.

Financial difficulties

Nkana is going through financial difficulties and the Kenyan quartet at the club was said to be seeking greener pastures.

"Shakava is still under contract at the club and the club is very eager to keep him. Duke has impressed the technical bench and he is set to be offered a new two-year contract at the club. The two are already in Zambia," a reliable source told Nation Sport.

"Negotiations with Musa Mohammed and Duke Abuya continue and the club is still optimistic of a breakthrough. They are very important players that the club would like to retain but the financial situation has made it difficult," he added.

Zambia has proven to be a favourite destination for Kenyan footballers since former Tusker FC striker broke the sealing by moving to Zesco United in 2016.