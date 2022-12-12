Nigerian legend backs Morocco to win World Cup

In Doha

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has tipped Morocco to go all the way and win the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

The African representatives will, however, have to first go through reigning champions and now tournament favourites France in the semi-final at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Wednesday.

“Morocco have the quality to win the World Cup. They defend and attack as a team,” said Oliseh, who played in two World Cups for Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

“My prayer is Morocco wins the World Cup. I will party the whole night. They are compact. They have conceded only one goal and they counter effectively,” Oliseh said during a Fifa Technical Study Group meeting held at Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha on Monday.

Another member of the study group, celebrated Italian coach Alberto Zaccheroni, was full of praise for Morocco.

“Morocco’s defensive shape has been effective because they have played as a team. They have a low line. (Hakim) Ziyech has dropped deeper to help protect the backline. Their play has been aligned to their physical attributes.

“I have liked the way they have built this fortress, and when they win the ball they have countered effectively. They have attacked space very well. Morocco have made it to the semi-finals and have deserved to be there. This is not by chance.”

The Atlas Lions became the first team from Africa to make it to the semi-final of a World Cup when they edged out Portugal 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Saturday. It was Morocco’s fourth clean sheet in five matches here in Qatar.

Remarkably, they have let in just one goal – an own goal at that, against Canada during their group match, notably keeping powerhouses Belgium, Croatia and Spain scoreless in their meetings.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui came in for special praise from Oliseh, who is currently managing German Regionalliga side SV 19 Straelen.

“You make your team based on the players. The coach has done a tremendous job to make such a team from the players he has. The compactness of the team has been important. The coach has done an exceptional job,” said Oliseh.

Oliseh declared the Qatar World Cup as the best ever for African teams citing the fact that all the continent’s representatives had, for the first time, registered at least one win in the tournament. They were also all in contention for a round of 16 place going into the final round of group matches

The ex-Nigeria international added: “For Africa, we came with five local coaches for the first time. Our coaches are not being given opportunities to coach abroad, a federation official once told me. The Morocco coach has shown we can be successful.”

Oliseh obtained his coaching certification in 2010. He had an eight-month stint as coach of Nigeria between 2015-2016 before signing for Dutch club Fortuna Sittard in 2017. He earned them promotion to the Eredivisie a year later only to inexplicably lose his job.

The former gifted defensive midfielder won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations and 1996 Olympic Games football gold medal with the Super Eagles. He played for top European clubs including Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Ajax.