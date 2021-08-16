'After Eriksen, it gave us chills': Nigeria's Kalu collapses in match

Bordeaux and Marseille' players call for the medic as Bordeaux's Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu lays on the ground players during their French L1 match against Olympique de Marseille at The Stade Velodrome in Marseille, southern France on August 15, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Sylvain Thomas | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In June 2019, Kalu was hospitalised after suffering from dehydration while training with Nigeria in the Egyptian heat during the Africa Cup of Nations.
  • "I was thinking about what happened during the Euro," admitted Bordeaux coach Vladimir Petkovic.
  • "With the medical team, we chose to replace him so as not to take any risks. In these cases, football takes a back seat."

Marseille, France 

