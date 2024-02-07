It's Nigeria v Cote d'Ivoire: Haller's strike sends hosts into Afcon final

 Ivory Coast's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates during their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match against DR Congo at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast on February 7, 2024. 

Photo credit: Luc Gnago | Reuters

By  Reuters

What you need to know:

  • Nigeria beat South Africa on penalties in Wednesday's other semi-final in Bouake.
  • Striker Haller missed two other good chances and Franck Kessie struck the woodwork in a deserved win for Ivory Coast.

Abidjan

Sebastien Haller sent hosts Cote d'Ivoire into the Africa Cup of Nations final as they beat Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Wednesday's semi-final at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium.

Haller's 65th-minute goal continued a remarkable recovery by the Ivorians who were almost eliminated in the group phase but will now take on Nigeria in Sunday's final.

Nigeria beat South Africa on penalties in Wednesday's other semi-final in Bouake.

Striker Haller missed two other good chances and Franck Kessie struck the woodwork in a deserved win for Ivory Coast.

