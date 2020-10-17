Nick Mwendwa retains FKF President seat

Nicholas 'Nick' Kithuku Mwendwa says he is ready to work with all stakeholders to develop football in the country after winning a second-four year term as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president.

Mwendwa was, alongside his running mate Doris Petra, overwhelmingly re-elected on Saturday by football delegates at the federation's elective Special General Meeting (SGM) at the Safari Park hotel, in Nairobi.

The duo garnered 77 votes out of a possible 85. Lordvick Aduda was second with five votes and Herbert Mwachiro came third with three votes in a race that attracted five candidates.

Boniface Osano and Dan Mule did not get a single vote.

"Let's just say there are things that could have been done better in this exercise. I will still be involved in the game," said Mwachiro.

Kakamega Homeboyz football club and Garissa County did not send a delegate to vote in this exercise.

Mwendwa's victory was expected, considering his recent dominance in football circles as president.

SDT contests

It turned out to be a hard-fought triumph amid a bruising contest that lasted over year for the IT-expert as the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) had nullified football elections on two occasions in the past year.

"I am happy and relieved this process is finished. I appreciate those of you who have walked the whole journey with us. I am now the football president of everyone and wish to say here that I am ready to work with all of you to improve the standards of the game," explained Mwendwa.

This will be his last term in office as per the Sports Act, but the FKF constitution allows him another term.

But former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya and ex-Cecafa secretary general Nicholas Musonye, who lost in the latest court battle on Friday, described the elections as a "sham."

"I do not like shortcuts and I appeal to the delegates to be patient and resilient as we seek a way to bring order to the game," said Musonye.

In other results, Micheal Ouma was elected as Nairobi Region's National Executive Committee (NEC) member after scooping 59 votes. Tom Alila and Isaac Macharia came second and third respectively with 25 votes and 1.

Also, Nyanza Region's incumbent Joseph Andere retained his seat without breaking a sweat. He scored 97 votes against five for his only competitor Laban Jobita.

Bernard Korir won the race for the North Rift NEC position after beating Nyongesa Masinde 64-21 while Ahmedqadar Mohammed beat Mohammed Abdi Farah 82-3 to retain the North Eastern seat.

"We are proud of our work. The push and pull in the run-up to today was health and I can assure you this process was free, fair and transparent," FKF Electoral Board chairperson Kentice Tikolo added.

Close contest

And in the closest contest of the day, Maragret Omondi beat Kerubo Momanyi 43-42 to win the NEC Women Representative seat.

The elected football officials will be tasked to train coaches and referees, select and prepare the various national football teams for international engagements, and represent the country in international sports meetings.

FKF National Elections Results:

Nyanza NEC:

Jopita Laban - 05

Joseph Adere - 79

Upper Rift NEC:

Benard Lagat- 64

Nyongesa Masinde- 21

North Eastern NEC:

Farah Mohammed - 03

AhmedQadar Dabar - 82

Women Rep NEC:

Sally Bolo - 00

Kerubo Momanyi - 42

Margaret Anyango - 43

Nairobi NEC:

Isaac Macharia - 01

Michael Majua - 59

Tom Alilla - 25

FKF President:

1. Bonface Osano Odhiambo - 00

2. Dan Mulwa - 00

3. Herbert Mwachiro - 03

4. Lordvick Adunda - 05

5. Nicholas Mwendwa - 77

Other NEC members were unopposed.