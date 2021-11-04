Nick Mwendwa questions motive of FKF audit

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa speaks when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare on November 4, 2021 where he responded to questions from members of the committee on the impromptu inspection on Football Federation of Kenya (FKF).
 


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • Mwendwa also wondered why Amina took such a drastic action without engaging him.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa on Thursday questioned the motive by Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed to conduct an audit of the sports body.

