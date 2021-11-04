Nick Mwendwa questions motive of FKF audit

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa on Thursday questioned the motive by Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed to conduct an audit of the sports body.

In his submissions before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, Mwendwa also wondered why Amina took such a drastic action without engaging him.

"FKF is the first sports body to be subjected to this kind of audit since the Sports Act was passed five years ago. Such a move can result in the CS recommending further action against individuals or even forming a Normalisation Committee (to replace us). I'm also concerned that we learnt about this inspection process through media reports," said Mwendwa.

But Committee chairman Johnson Sakaja clarified that Amina was allowed by law to order for an inspection of any local sports federation without notice.

"Let's say madam Amina was not nice in the way she handled the inspection exercise but she did not break any law," noted Sakaja. CS Amina is expected to appear before the committee next Thursday.

FKF Chief Executive Barry Otieno also told the committee that some of the inspectors refused to identify themselves when they started work at the federation's headquarters in Kasarani.

FKF Finance Officer Christine Ojode also painted a picture of a less-than-cordial relationship between FKF and Ministry of Sports.

"There are times we make applications for national team funding but the money hits our account when the activity has ended. In such times we are forced to borrow funds from federation members and refund later. There are also some monies that were allegedly given to us by the government but which we never received," Ojode said.

Mwendwa also confirmed that he had handed the inspectors access to record of money donated to FKF by world football world governing body Fifa. This includes an annual Sh110 million grant for administrative purposes, plus an additional Sh200 million development fund given after every four years by the Zurich-based body.

Civil Rights activist Churchill Suba, sports journalist Milton Nyakundi and Nairobi County Football Association secretary Wilson Manori suggested Mwendwa had misappropriated funds, including money meant for purchasing a trophy for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions.

Senators Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), and Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) sought to dispel the public notion they were against the audit.