Neymar 'very keen' on playing in MLS

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (left) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar react during their French L1 match against LOSC Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on October 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • He renewed his contract with PSG in May through June 2025, by which point he will be 33.
  • "I joke around a lot with my friends, I say that 32 is a good age" to retire, he said, laughing.
  • "But seriously, I don't know. I'm going to play until I'm mentally tired. I'll keep playing as long as I'm doing well in body and mind."

Sao Paulo, Brazil

