Neymar scores as PSG warm up for Man City with crucial win

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal during their French L1 match against RC Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Neymar netted on 33 minutes and his corner was headed home by Marquinhos just prior to the hour mark at the Parc des Princes, with Cameroonian forward Ignatius Ganago pulling a goal back for Lens.
  • It was a huge three points for PSG in their attempt to retain the Ligue 1 title, as Mauricio Pochettino's side move provisionally two points clear of Lille at the top of the table.

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.