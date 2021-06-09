Neymar powers Brazil to perfect six in World Cup qualifying

Brazil's Neymar and Paqueta celebrate

Brazil's Neymar (right) celebrates with teammate Lucas Paqueta after scoring a penalty against Ecuador during their South American qualification match for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Jose Pinheiro Borda stadium, better known as Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, Brazil, on June 4, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Silvio Avila | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Paraguay's first defeat saw them drop out of the automatic qualification places.
  • Brazil got off to a quick start with less than four minutes on the clock.

Montevideo, Uruguay

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.