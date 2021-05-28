Neymar: Nike sexual assault claim an 'absurd lie'

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal during their French L1 match against RC Lens at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nike did not give a reason when it terminated the deal in August 2020.
  • The company had sponsored Neymar, 29, since he was a 13-year-old prodigy.
  • The superstar is now a poster boy for Puma. His deal with the German sportswear giant was announced in September 2020.

Rio de Janeiro

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.