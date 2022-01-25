Neymar Netflix series preview attracts streaming legions

Mauricio Pochettino

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino (left) speaks with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar during the Uefa Champions League, Group A, match against RB Leipzig in Leipzig, eastern Germany on November 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Ronny Hartmann | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In an excerpt from the series, Neymar's father assures watchers that his son has "seven or eight" years left in his career. 
  • Neymar's current teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe also appear on screen, as do other soccer stars such as Thiago Silva, Dani Alves and England's David Beckham.

Sao Paulo, Brazil 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.