Neymar in line to make PSG comeback against Real Madrid

Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (left) and Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar react during their French L1 match against LOSC Lille at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris, on October 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • PSG are hoping for a big performance from Messi, who has scored five of his seven goals so far this season in the Champions League.
  • He holds the record for most goals scored in the 'Clasico' having netted 26 times against Real Madrid while at Barcelona.

Paris

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.