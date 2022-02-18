Newcastle sweating over Trippier's availability

Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier smiles during their English Premier League match against Leeds United at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on January 22, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Trippier fractured the metatarsal in his left foot during Sunday's 1-0 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League
  • He had played a key role in Newcastle's climb out of the relegation zone since his $16 million (Sh1.8 billion) move from Atletico Madrid in January
  • Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said Trippier had the operation on Thursday, but his return date remains uncertain

