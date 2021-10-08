Newcastle dream big after Saudi-led takeover amid human rights fears

Newcastle united

Newcastle United supporter Ryan Arrowsmith poses with three-month old son Lewis outside the club shop at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne in northeast England on October 8, 2021, after the sale of the football club to a Saudi-led consortium was confirmed the previous day. A Saudi-led consortium completed its takeover of Premier League club Newcastle United on October 7 despite warnings from Amnesty International that the deal represented "sportswashing" of the Gulf kingdom's human rights record. 

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thousands of jubilant supporters swarmed to Newcastle's St James' Park stadium after the drawn-out £305 million ($415 million) deal was agreed, chanting "we've got our club back".
  • The takeover was rubber-stamped by the Premier League on Thursday after it received legally binding assurances that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which has an 80 percent stake in the club, was not acting on behalf of the kingdom's government.

Newcastle, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.