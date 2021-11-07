Newbies Mara Sugar hold Shabana in NSL tie

Part of the action between Mara Sugar and Shabana during their National Super League match at Awendo stadium in Migori County on November 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His Shabana counterpart Robert Ojienda said his boys played well despite a majority of them being new in the squad.
  • “To be honest, we played very good football today despite a few mistakes which are normal in any match” he said.

Newcomers Mara Sugar on Sunday held visiting Shabana FC to a barren draw in their first assignment in the National Super League (NSL).

