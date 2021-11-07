Newbies Mara Sugar hold Shabana in NSL tie

Newcomers Mara Sugar on Sunday held visiting Shabana FC to a barren draw in their first assignment in the National Super League (NSL).

Mara Sugar FC were promoted to the NSL last season after clinching the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League title in Zone B.

The Narok County based side staged a tough fight, missing several scoring opportunities in the first half in a match that was played at Awendo stadium in Migori County.

In the second half, the two sides created equal scoring opportunities, but neither was able to convert them.

Speaking after the match, Mara head coach Steve Biko lauded his boys for ‘displaying quality football'.

“When teams are promoted to the next level, their target is to maintain their status in the league. However, for us, we have bigger ambitions of spending just one season in the NSL,” said Biko.

“I have a squad consisting of young players but they are eager to play in the NSL. I don’t want to make the mistakes other coaches make by overhauling a team after qualifying to the NSL. I am really impressed with today’s results."

His Shabana counterpart Robert Ojienda said his boys played well despite a majority of them being new in the squad.

“To be honest, we played very good football today despite a few mistakes which are normal in any match” he said.