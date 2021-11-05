Newbies Assad, Mara and Naivas out to shine in NSL

The 2021/2022 National Super League (NSL) campaign kicks-off on Saturday with 10 matches on the cards.

Vihiga United, who were relegated from the top flight league last season, host Migori Youth at Mumias Sports Complex in a 3pm kick off.

The Vihiga County-supported outfit are rebuilding after losing some of their top players to Premier League clubs.

“After losing the entire team we have roped in some young players mostly from schools and we expect them to be quite inspirational for the team,” said assistant coach Samuel Twago.

Newly promoted Naivas FC, SS Assad and Mara Sugar will start their campaigns on Sunday against Mully Children’s Family (MCF), Murang’a Seal and Shabana respectively.

SS Asaad, who ousted Luanda Villa 2-1 in the promotion play-off to qualify for the second tier league, have vowed to impress in their maiden campaign.

Coached by Ali Marumu, the Coastal side has set lofty ambitions for the new season after retaining most of their players.

“We are looking forward to a wonderful 2021/2022 season,” said Marumu.

Naivas, who gained automatic promotion after topping Zone A, have one of the best squads in the league after ending last season in style.

The Nairobi-based club had a close-to-perfect season, winning 21 matches, drawing six, and losing only three in the campaign to finish top with 69 points, 12 ahead of second placed SS Asaad.

Transmara Sugar FC, winners of Zone B, have brought in a few prolific players, but will be without captain Eric N’giele who suffered a knee injury in training and might be out for two weeks.

Fred Munyendo has returned from a minor injury and ready for selection when coach Steve Biko will be naming his starting line-up.

Fallen Kenyan giants Shabana will be away to Transmara Sugar at Green Stadium in Awendo.

Financially struggling Coastal Heroes, previously known as Coast Stima, will be in Nairobi on Sunday to take on Leonard Odipo's Kibera Black Stars at Hope Centre in Kawangware.

Fixtures

Saturday

Vihiga United v Migori Youth (Mumias Sports Complex), Fortune Sacco v Mwatate United (Kianyaga Stadium, Kerugoya), Zoo FC v Kisumu All Stars (Green Stadium, Awendo)

Sunday