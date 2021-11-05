Newbies Assad, Mara and Naivas out to shine in NSL

SS Assad

SS Assad players pose for a photo in a past National Division One league match. 

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga United, who were relegated from the top flight league last season, host Migori Youth at Mumias Sports Complex in a 3pm kick off.
  • The Vihiga County-supported outfit are rebuilding after losing some of their  top players to Premier League clubs.

The 2021/2022 National Super League (NSL) campaign kicks-off on Saturday with 10 matches on the cards.

