New PSG signing contracts Covid-19

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain's new player, Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi looks on ahead of press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on July 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Morocco's Hakimi, 22, made his Parisian debut in Wednesday's friendly win over third-tier Le Mans after joining from Inter Milan for 60 million euros ($71 million) last week.
  • He missed Saturday's pre-season draw with third-division Chambly and is set to be sidelined for next week's games with Augbsurg and Genoa.

