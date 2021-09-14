New Mathare coach Akwana promises to lead club to glory

Ezekiel Akwana

Ezekiel Akwana gestures during a past match. He has been appointed as the new Mathare United coach.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He was axed alongside the second assistant coach Elvis Ayany and club's skipper Dennis Orenge on accusations of sabotaging Ouna, who was the coach.
  • Akwana is remembered for leading Sofapaka to overturning a 2-0 loss in Cairo to beat Egyptian side Ismailia 4-0 at home in the preliminary round of the 2011 Caf Confederation Cup.

New Mathare United tactician Ezekiel Akwana has promised to rebuild the team and make it formidable to challenge for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title next season.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.