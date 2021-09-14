New Mathare coach Akwana promises to lead club to glory

New Mathare United tactician Ezekiel Akwana has promised to rebuild the team and make it formidable to challenge for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title next season.

Akwana was over the weekend appointed as the new Slum Boys coach on a one-year contract after the exit of Frank Ouna, who joined Rwandese league side Musanze FC on September 7.

Akwana, who was the coach of FKF Division Two Side Dandora Youth, makes a return to top flight football since 2019.

He asserted that his job will be to help the team return to its past glory and win accolades just as they did in 2008 when the clinched the league crown.

Akwana is optimistic that he will have a young talented squad which will make its mark on Kenyan football in the coming years.

“The players are still on holiday and I can only assess and announce who to sign and drop after our pre-season training sessions which begin Monday. However, if I have to acquire new players, then they will come from the lower leagues. There are a lot of young talented players in the division two league and other grassroots leagues which can help this team do well,” said the former Sofapaka, KCB and AFC Leopards coach.

“I anticipate an exciting season with Mathare and possibly our performance will be good compared to last season. It will be a newly transformed team which will fight to be among the top teams in the league,” added the dread-locked coach.

Ouna, who guided Mathare United to escape relegation, was appointed on May 18 to replace Salim Ali, who was axed from his role due to a string of poor results in the league.

Akwana disappeared from the limelight in January 2019 after being relieved of his duties at KCB where he served as an assistant coach.

He was axed alongside the second assistant coach Elvis Ayany and club's skipper Dennis Orenge on accusations of sabotaging Ouna, who was the coach.