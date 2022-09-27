New house for ex-Harambee Stars player Likhotio M'mella

Ex-Harambee Stars forward Mzee Likhotio M'mella has thanked his colleagues for putting together resources to construct him a house.

Likhotio, 90, who featured for the national team and north Kavirondo FC in the 1950s and 60s, made the appreciation statement in an exclusive interview with Nation Sport from his home in Kakamega.

"Things have not been easy for me and that is why I want to send you to thank those who are planning to get me a roof over my head. I need much rest nowadays and the house will enable me to rest in some comfort," said Likhotio.

The initiative to construct the two-bedroom semi-permanent house for the ex-international is led by the Elijah Lidonde Foundation patron Alexander Muteshi and a number of ex-footballers.

They include Tony Lidonde, Aggrey Litali, Alfred Imonje, Washington Muhanji who featured for Harambee Stars in the 1970s and 1980s.

Others are Nick Yakhama, Winna Shilavula, Fred Serenge, Steve Okumu and Ngaira Isese.

"We thank Muteshi for leading the foundation in helping our elder brother who needs a house. The bigger picture is to hope the management of football in the country is streamlined so as to ensure the next generation of footballers is well catered for," said Muhanji, an ex-Harambee Stars goalkeeper.

Likhotio's successes include being part of the national team that beat Tanzania and Ethiopia 2-0 in identical scorelines during the 1958 Gossage Cup.