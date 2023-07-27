Tom Juma's message for success-hungry AFC Leopards fans

New AFC Leopards coach Tom Juma believes the team has all it takes to reclaim their lost glory.

Juma, who was part of the squad when Leopards last won the league in 1998, was on Tuesday handed over the reigns at the club. He will be assisted by another club legend, Fred Ambani, who was also part of the 1998 title-winning squad.

Juma, who played for Kenya 38 matches between 1995 and 2005, will now replace Belgian Patrick Aussems, who left a fortnight ago after spending two seasons at the club.

Juma has served the club in different capacities in the last few years, and was Aussems assistant in the last two seasons.

Leopards finished seventh in the league last season were eliminated in the semi-finals of the domestic cup by eventual winners Kakamega Homeboyz.

Juma now wants to build on the foundation Aussems laid at the club.

“Given the much needed support, we are committed to turning things around. But I’m also requesting the fans to be patient as the management continues working hard to retain key players,” said Juma.

Juma, who hails from Busia County, played professional football in Sweden and Belgium. He was in the Harambee Stars squad that represented Kenya in the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

After playing for Friska Viljor SC and Huskvarna FC in Sweden, Juma returned back home in 2009 and joined Sofapaka for a short stint, helping them to win the Kenyan Premier League title on their maiden season in the top flight.

He then went back to Sweden in 2013, before returning to coach at Administration Police in the National Super League (NSL). He also coached Muhoroni Youth before becoming an assistant coach at AFC Leopards.

Ambani, who was heavily linked with the vacant Nzoia Sugar job, said: “I feel privileged to be part of the coaching staff. Having played for this great club, I’m ready to give my best.”

“Tom has been my friend since our playing days. We played together for the national team , AFC Leopards and Oserian Fastac. If given the necessary support, we shall deliver,” added Ambani, who also played for the disbanded Eldoret Rivatex FC.

He moved to Leopards together with his younger brother Boniface Ambani where they helped Ingwe win the league title 24 years ago under Tanzanian coach Sunday Kayuni. They also won the Cecafa Club Championship and Hedex Super Cup.

Juma and the Ambani brothers joined Oserian in 1999 helping the Naivasha-based side to win the league back-to-back in 2001 and 2002.

Apart from the short stint at Nakuru FC before moving to Kenya Pipeline and later Chemelil Sugar, Fred - who hails from Kakamega County - also played professional football in Oman for Nizwa FC and Salala FC.