New amateur football league launched in Nairobi

It is a new dawn for non-professional footballers in Nairobi following Tuesday’s launch of the Melbet Wadau Premier League.

Eight teams will feature in the first edition of the competition scheduled for Saturday at Strathmore Sports Complex in Nairobi.

They include; Hippos, Tigers, Ndovu, Simba, Kulundeng Original, Kulundeng, Mafisi and Swara.

Speaking at the event, Wadau Premier League coordinator Bob Otieno said that the motive behind the formation of the league is to promote fun among football fans in the country.

“As key stakeholders in football, we have been ignored for so long and we are just trying to create our space. So it is a good day for fans today, because apart from watching professional players play, they will also get an opportunity to play the game,” said Otieno.

He added that there will be no cash prize for the winners, adding that their future plan is to include teams from outside Nairobi.

Gaming firm, Melbet Kenya, are the main sponsors of the first edition of the league, which will take place after every two months.

They have pumped Sh300,000 into the first edition. Other sponsors include; Evolve Logistics, Coca Cola, Multichoice and Kombora

“As an online gaming platform, one of our core responsibilities is not only to promote professional sports. but work hand in hand with various stakeholders and different local communities to promote and develop all kinds of talents from grassroots level.

We believe working on series like Wadau Premier League is the first step of many more to come,” said Melbet Kenya Communication Manager Nashilu Adede.