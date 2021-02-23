New amateur football league launched in Nairobi

From left to right, Multichoice Head of Corporate Sales Joan Letisha, Evolve Logistics Chief Executive Shem Okotah, Melbet Head of Communication Charlene  Adede, Wadau Premier League Coordinator Collins Bob Otieno and Harambee Stars Legend Musa Otieno at the launch of the Melbet Wadau Premier League at Weston Hotel on February 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gaming firm, Melbet Kenya, are the main sponsors of the first edition of the league, which will take place after every two months. 
  • They have pumped Sh300,000 into the first edition. Other sponsors include; Evolve Logistics, Coca Cola, Multichoice and Kombora  

It is a new dawn for non-professional footballers in Nairobi following Tuesday’s launch of the Melbet Wadau Premier League. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.