'Never Give In' is part of Man United's DNA: Solskjaer

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during their Uefa Champions League Group F match against Atalanta at Old Trafford on October 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Victory eased the pressure slightly on United's Norwegian manager after a series of disappointing results in the Premier League.
  • Ahead of this weekend's games they are five points off leaders Chelsea and face a daunting clash on Sunday with in-form Liverpool.

London, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.