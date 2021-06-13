Netherlands edge Ukraine in five-goal thriller

Netherlands' midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates after scoring

Netherlands' midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates after scoring the first goal during their Uefa Euro 2020 Group 'C' match against Ukraine at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on June 13, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Peter Dejong | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Dutch captain Georginio Wijnaldum scored the opening goal on 52 minutes in Amsterdam and Wout Weghorst added a second before the hour
  • Ukraine equalised with two quick goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, but a Denzel Dumfries header five minutes from time earned Frank de Boer's side victory
  • It was a brilliant game, and a crowd of around 16,000 created an atmosphere fit for the occasion at the home of Ajax, where supporters held up banners with messages of support for Christian Eriksen

Amsterdam, Netherlands

