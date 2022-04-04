National Super League breaks for a week

The National Super League (NSL) is taking a one- week break and is expected to resume on April 16.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee member in charge of the League and Competitions Ali Amour said that the postponed matches will be rescheduled.

“Club’s called for a mid-season break and we’ve considered their request to enable them improve on weak areas and restrategise for the second leg. Other coaches requested a break to enable their players to recover from fatigue,” Amour further said.

The clubs had suggested at least a three-week break after having exhausted their resources and hence needed time to look for source for sponsors and well-wishers to support them financially.

As the first leg came to an end on Sunday, APS Bomet remained at top of the table with 37 points from 19 matches, despite being held to a 1-1 draw away in Thika by Mully Children Family (MCF).

Fortune Sacco, who forced a 1-1 draw with hosts Coastal Heroes in Mombasa, are second on 34 points from the same number of matches played.

Former Kenyan Premier League side Shabana FC kept their promotion dreams alive when they beat Silibwet 2-0 to move to third on the log with 31 points from 18 matches.

It was Sammy Okoth’s charges’ fourth consecutive win after previously registering 2-0, 1-0 and 1-0 victories against Vihiga United, SS Assad and Gusii United, respectively.

The weekend’s biggest harvesters Kibera Black Stars, currently fifth, trounced newbies SS Assad 5-0 in Nairobi to revive their dreams of finishing among the top two.