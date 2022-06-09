Nation FC up against Bunge FC in friendly

It will be a busy day for Nation Media Group’s sports-loving employees with a football match against parliamentarian side Bunge FC and an annual date with the Mater Heart Run lined up on Saturday.

Nation FC play Bunge FC at the Nyayo National Stadium from Saturday 9am in an eagerly-awaited friendly match that will also mark the finals days of 12th parliament as campaigns for the August 9 General Election gain ground.

Captain Allan Munga has been recalled from semi-retirement to lead Nation FC in attack alongside speedy wingers Sam Kiplagat and John “Jonte” Ouma with the midfield revolving around Eric Musungu, Edward “Carrick” Muema and Titus “Tito” Mbithi.

Josiah Ochieng and the Amboso brothers Leonard and Kevin will be in the heart of defence.

Nation FC, coached by John Wahome and John Ashihundu, are expected to resume full training Friday at St Mary’s School ahead of the match.

Bunge FC will put aside their political affiliations and team up for Saturday’s friendly with their squad revolving around Members of the National Assembly Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), who is the skipper, veteran Otiende Amolo (Rarieda) and Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu) alongside senators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Ahmed Faki (Mombasa).

Bunge FC will also be beefed up by members of staff at the National Assembly and Senate, namely George Gazemba (Principal Clerk Assistant), Stephen Mutungi (Deputy Hansard Editor), Arnold Angaya (Legal Counsel), Elijah Ichwara (Hansard Reporter) and Ken Ndirangu (Research Officer).

Bunge FC is coached by AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars legend George Sunguti.

At the Mater Heart Run, NMG staff will feature in the main race that starts at 7am at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre alongside satellite races in Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret and Nakuru.

The Mater Heart Run is an annual charity run that raises funds to support heart procedures for the less fortunate.

Since the race’s inception in 2002, over 3,000 heart procedures have been performed through charity funds from the run alongside other well wishers.

Nation FC are also preparing for a trip to Mombasa where they will play a friendly match against Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Bandari FC in the off-season.