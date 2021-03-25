Nation FC thrash Githurai Select, face City Stars in friendly

Nation FC player-coach Augustine Kuta gives half-time tips to the team during their friendly match against Githurai Select FC at St Mary’s School, Nairobi on March 25, 2021. Fellow coach John Wahome is seated on the bench (left). Nation FC won 7-0.
 

Photo credit: Geoffrey Anene | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene



  • Matches part of build-up to Nation Media Group side’s round of 32 match against Bungoma Super Stars
  • Friendly against Katoloni lined up for Machakos on Sunday
  • Coaches John Wahome and Augustine Kuta’s charges have a date in the Round of 32 of the FKF Betway Cup with the Bungoma County side on April 17 at Sudi Stadium

Nation FC stepped up their preparations for next month’s Caf Confederations Cup qualifier against Bungoma Super Stars with an emphatic 7-0 win against Githurai Select in a one-sided warm-up match at St Mary’s School, Nairobi, on Thursday.

