Nation FC shock Vihiga Sportiff to storm Betway Cup round of 32

Nation FC caused the early upset of the FKF Betway Cup on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Vihiga Sportiff at the Mumboho Ground in Vihiga County.

The Nation Media Group team, which only started training a week ago, scored the match opener in the fifth minute of the match through team captain Simon "Carrick" Muema after a Vihiga Sportiff player handled in the box.

The home team drew level in the 35th minute through Cliff Adaji who beat the Nation FC offside trap to beat Richard Wanderi in goal.

Nation FC team tactician Allan Munga (in red) gives the half time pep talk to Nation FC players during their FKF Betway Cup match against Vihiga Sportiff at the Mumboho ground in Vihiga County on February 13, 2021. Photo credit: Jesse Chenge | Nation Media Group

The Nation FC bench, featuring tacticians John Wahome, John Ashihundu and Allan Munga, along with team manager Elias Makori, then made tactical substitutions in the second half, bringing in Titus "Tito" Mbithi, Anthony Omondi and Washington Vihembo for Bennis Otieno "Obi", James "La Liga" Tiku and Collins Omondi, introducing extra pace and cushioning the defense.

The change of pace paid off in the 85th minute when Augustine Kuta scored the winner after left back Kevin Lwangu overlapped and passed the ball to Mbithi whose defence splitting pass was met by Kuta who made no mistake from close range.

"It is was a tough match considering that we just started training a week ago at St Mary's School, but the team displayed great maturity," Makori said.

"We'd like to thank our CEO Stephen Gitagama and our supporters St Mary's School and StarTimes who have supported our training and travel to Vihiga in various ways."

Results: