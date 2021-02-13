Nation FC shock Vihiga Sportiff to storm Betway Cup round of 32

By  Jesse Chenge

Cameraman, NTV

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation FC - who have previously featured in the knock-out competition three times - will now wait for the draw to know their opponents in the next round after their historic win in Vihiga on Saturday.
  • Simon “Carrick”  Muema opened the scoring for Nation FC five minutes into the match from the spot before the hosts replied seven minutes to the breather.

Nation FC caused the early upset of the FKF Betway Cup on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Vihiga Sportiff at the Mumboho Ground in Vihiga County.

