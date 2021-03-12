Nation FC, hosts Marafiki clash in Nyeri

Marafiki FC’s Nick Chepkuch (left) vies for the ball with Karatina Homeboyz FC’s Andrea Oloo during their FKF Central Region league match at Karatina Stadium in Nyeri County on February 21, 2021. Marafiki won 2-0. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Marafiki FC coach Joseph Kabuga will also use Sunday’s match to sharpen his team ahead on their National Division Two fixtures.
  • Marafiki FC have restored interest among Nyeri’s sports fans with the team’s home matches attracting huge crowds.

Nation FC will take on Nyeri’s fast-rising Marafiki FC in a friendly match at Nyeri’s Kinunga Stadium from 3pm on Sunday.

