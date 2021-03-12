Nation FC, hosts Marafiki clash in Nyeri

Nation FC will take on Nyeri’s fast-rising Marafiki FC in a friendly match at Nyeri’s Kinunga Stadium from 3pm on Sunday.

The match will be a build-up for both teams ahead of their FKF Betway Cup Round of 32 fixtures that will be played on the weekend of April 17 and 18.

Nation FC have been drawn to play Bungoma Super Stars at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma from 2pm on April 17 while Marafiki FC host Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders, Tusker FC, at their Kinunga homeground from 3pm also on Saturday, April 17.

Marafiki FC coach Joseph Kabuga will also use Sunday’s match to sharpen his team ahead on their National Division Two fixtures.