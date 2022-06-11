Nowhere to hide for Bunge as Nation FC hand them five-star thrashing

With Kenya’s 12th Parliament having run its course, the parliamentarians’ football team, Bunge FC, ran out of luck on Saturday as they were handed a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Nation FC in a friendly match at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

But to be fair to the waheshimiwa, most of Bunge FC’s roster of Members of the National Assembly and Senate were away on pre-election campaigns with the team that faced Nation FC comprised largely of staff serving at the National Assembly and Senate.

Long-serving Nation FC skipper Allan Munga, called out of semi-retirement for the match, opened the scoring early for the victors with a long-ranger.

Bunge FC captain George Gazemba, a Principal Clerk Assistant at Parliament, came close to restoring parity a few minutes later, but his attempted shot went wide.

Nation FC veteran Cliff Chirchir then received a lovely lobbed pass from attacking midfielder, 2022 Photographer of the Year Sila Kiplagat, to slot in the second with a left footer.

Nation FC twin coaches John Ashihundu and John Wahome then changed formation, introducing the versatile Eric Musungu for Kiplagat and opting to play three attackers.

The tactical change seems to have borne fruit as red-hot substitute Musungu wasted no time in scoring third goal with an overhead kick as Nation FC head into the tunnel with a 3-0 advantage.

Former Kenyan international and AFC Leopards legend George Sunguti, the long-serving Bunge FC head coach, then pressed the panic button and made five changes in the second half with hope of recovering.

He brought on Maxwell Okoth for captain Gazemba, but his tactics hit a brick wall when Amos Pere - fresh from Saturday morning’s Mater Heart Run where Nation Media Group fielded several runners in the nationwide charity run - outmuscled the powerful defender Kenneth Ndirangu, a Research Officer at Parliament, to slot in the fourth in the 67th minute.

Ali Mwalewa put the icing on the cake when he scored a brilliant, curling shot to the awe of the spectators after Nation FC had dominated possession for well over 10 minutes.

Arnold Angaya, a Legal Counsel at the National Assembly, came close to grabbing a consolation goal but his overhead kick hit the crossbar with 10 minutes left to play.

Alfred Kisembe also came close to reducing the arrears after a marvelous pass from Ndirangu left him with the keeper at his mercy, but his shot kissed the upright.

Bunge FC head coach Sunguti said the loss was largely because most of his players are out on the campaign trail, with some also away for Mater Heart Run.

Among those initially expected as Bunge FC’s mainstays were Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), who is the skipper, veteran Otiende Amolo (Rarieda), Dan Wanyama (Webuye) and Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu) alongside senators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo-Marakwet) and Ahmed Faki (Mombasa).

“Today they (Nation Media FC) were very lucky as some of my key players are out for work, and some are very active in building this nation. However, I will be looking to make new signings after the General Election and we shall seek our retribution for the sake of our travelling fans,” Sunguti said in mitigation.

Nation FC coach Ashihundu praised his charges, saying the game against Bunge FC was a warm up for bigger friendlies against teams from the Kenyan Premier League.

“I am proud of the lads. They never disappoint whenever we play, and today was a class act and we are looking at the bigger prize of playing against the premiership teams during their off-season.”