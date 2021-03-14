Nation FC go down fighting to Nyeri's Marafiki FC

Marafiki FC's James Chege (left) vies for the ball with Nation's FC Paul Kisinge during their friendly match at Kinuga Stadium on March 14, 2021. Marafiki FC won 3-0.

Photo credit: Reginah Kinogu | Nation Media Group

By  Reginah Kinogu

What you need to know:

  • Marafiki FC coach James Kabuga attributed their win over the media house to adequate preparations.
  • “We won the game because we were prepared well and it will give us a boost in our next matches,” he said.

Nation FC went down 3-0 to FKF Division Two side Marafiki FC in a friendly match played at the Kinunga Stadium in Nyeri Sunday.

