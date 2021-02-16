Nation FC finish third in La Liga tourney

Nation FC finished third behind Royal Media Services (RMS) and overall winners Capital FM during the seven-aside La Liga Media tournament at Goan Institute in Nairobi on Sunday.

Buoyed by Saturday's 2-1 win over Vihiga Sportiff during Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup round of 64 match match in Vihiga County, Nation, which was drawn in group "A", won two matches against Homeboyz 4-0 and CGTN 1-0, before they played to a barren draw against eventual winners Capital FM in the pool matches.

Eric Isinta, Sila Kiplagat,Sam Kiplagat, Eric Musungu,Titus Mbithi, Joseph Wasike, Michael Ndungu, Leonard Amboso and Agnes Makhandia featured for Nation FC.

Kiplagat (Sila) scored the opener with Mbichi netting hatrick in the first match against Homeboyz, as Wasike scored the lone goal in match against CGTN.

Nation FC topped the group thanks to a superior goal difference against Capital to set up a semi final clash against RMS, who finished second in pool "B" behind Goal.com.

Nation FC played to a barren draw against RMS before succumbing 2-3 in penalty shoot-outs, while Capital overpowered Goal.com 2-1 in another semifinal.

Capital won 3-2 in another penalty shoot-out after playing to a barren draw against RMS to emerge the winner of the La Liga tourney to celebrate its 90th season.