Nation FC finish third in La Liga tourney

Left to Right: Nation FC's Shamason Osiago, Titus Mbithi, Agnes Makhandia and Joseph Wasike during the seven-aside La Liga Media tournament at Goan Institute in Nairobi on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Capital won 3-2 in another penalty shoot-out after playing to a barren draw against RMS to emerge the winner of the La Liga tourney to celebrate its 90th season.
  • "We were basically using the La Liga tournament to run off the fatigue after the tough FKF Cup Betway Cup match against Vihiga Sportiff on Saturday and thee overnight road trip back to Nairobi arriving just hours to the La Liga tournament kick-off, said Nation FC's Team Manager, Elias Makori.

Nation FC finished third behind Royal Media Services (RMS) and overall winners Capital FM during the seven-aside La Liga Media tournament at Goan Institute in Nairobi on Sunday.

