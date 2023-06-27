Nation FC drawn in tough pool for SJAK football tourney

Nation FC has been handed a tough pool in the Sports Journalists Association (SJAK) five-aside football tournament set for Saturday at Galleria Mall in Nairobi

Nation will battle MediaMax FC, Makueni Journalists FC and Standard Media FC in pool "C" of the event, which is organised in conjunction with La Liga.

The event, which has attracted 16 teams, will coincide with the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) day.

Speaking after conducting draws at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday, Laliga delegate Alvaro Abreu said he was glad to associate with the association as they seek to popularise the brand in the country.

"It's such a honour to be here and more so that we are associating with journalists who write about the sports. We have hosted other football related events before which have been successfully and this event is timely as it will help the public know more about the brand. We are excited to host you and we hope to work in unison with you going forward, " said Abreu.

SJAK chairman James Waindi said that it has been long since the association held a fun-day and thanked the sponsors for making it happen.

"Twenty teams had shown interest in competing in the event but we trimmed to 16 teams guided by the directive we had earlier shared. The teams are drawn across the country. But at the end of the day it's not all about the competition but the sportsmanship.I wish all the teams success," said Waindi.

Laliga, KCB, DSTV and Safari Premium Drink have sponsored the event. Overall winners will take home Sh50,000, runners up will pocket Sh30,000 while third-placed will bag Sh 20,000.

The 16-teams were drawn in four pools and the top two teams at the end of group stages will proceed to the quarter-finals.

Radio Africa Group headline pool "A" alongside Cape Media group TV 47, Athletics News FC and Royal Media services.