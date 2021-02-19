Nation FC draw Bungoma Superstars in Round 32 of Betway Cup

Left to Right: Nation FC's Shamason Osiago, Titus Mbithi, Agnes Makhandia and Joseph Wasike during the seven-aside La Liga Media tournament at Goan Institute in Nairobi on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation FC had earlier eliminated Vihiga Sportiff 2-1 in Round 64 to proceed
  • Round 32 matches will be played on April 17 to 18

Nation FC will take on National Division One side Bungoma Superstars in Round 32 of the Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup. 

