Nation FC draw Bungoma Superstars in Round 32 of Betway Cup
What you need to know:
Nation FC will take on National Division One side Bungoma Superstars in Round 32 of the Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup.
This is according to the draw conducted Friday in Nairobi. Nation FC had earlier eliminated Vihiga Sportiff 2-1 in Round 64 to proceed.
Round 32 matches will be played on April 17 to 18.
This season's competition has adopted a new format with draws been conducted before every round.
The winner of the Betway Cup will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederations Cup next season.
Full draw
Bungoma Superstars v Nation FC
Fortune Sacco v Nairobi City Stars
Congo Boys/Gor Mahia v Cusco
Marafiki v Tusker
Sofapaka v Ulinzi Stars
AFC Leopards v Posta Rangers
Malindi Progressive v Luanda Villa
Bandari v Dimba Patriots
KCB v Transfoc
Kariobangi Sharks v Tandaza
Kajiado North v Sigalagala TTI
Equity Bank v Keroka TTI
Twomoc v Vegpro
Bidco United v Twyford
Egerton v Administration Police
Mara Sugar v NYSA