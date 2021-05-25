Nation FC, AFC Leopards on course to clash in Betway Cup

Nation FC team tactician Allan Munga (in red) gives the half time pep talk to Nation FC players during their FKF Betway Cup match against Vihiga Sportiff at the Mumboho ground in Vihiga County on February 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Jesse Chenge | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On the other hand, Bungoma, who feature in the FKF Division Two League, progressed thanks to their 5-4  post-match penalties win over Zetech Titans. The two team had battled to a 1-1 draw in normal time.
  • Bungoma will welcome the media house at Sudi Stadium on June 1.

Nation FC and Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants AFC Leopards could meet in the Round of 16 of this season's Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup.

