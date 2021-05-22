Nakuru Queens sink Kisumu All Starlets, Thika hammer Makolanders

Diana Koskey (centre) of Nakuru Queens and Anna Ongunga (left) and Pauline Naise of Kisumu All Starlets (right) vie for the ball during their Women Premier League match at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) show grounds on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Nakuru Queens won 3-1.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

  • Kisumu All Starlets - under coach Juma Said - took the lead after a quarter of an hour when Merceline Wayodi latched on to a long ball to tap home past goalkeeper Juliet Adhiambo.

Nakuru Queens inched closer to qualifying for the Women Premier League Zone B playoffs when they upset visiting Kisumu All Starlets 3- 1in a thrilling match at Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Saturday.

