Nakuru Queens sink Kisumu All Starlets, Thika hammer Makolanders

Nakuru Queens inched closer to qualifying for the Women Premier League Zone B playoffs when they upset visiting Kisumu All Starlets 3- 1in a thrilling match at Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Saturday.

Kisumu All Starlets - under coach Juma Said - took the lead after a quarter of an hour when Merceline Wayodi latched on to a long ball to tap home past goalkeeper Juliet Adhiambo.

Stung by this early goal, Nakuru Queens under the tutelage of coach James Angila took the game to their opponents and their efforts were rewarded in the 25th minute after Fanis Kwamboka headed home past goalkeeper Eliver Awuor following a well-weighted corner kick by Diana Koskey.

Still dictating the terms, Nakuru Queens stretched their lead five minutes later when their star player Stella Odhiambo dribbled past two All Starlets defenders to plant the ball into the net past hapless Eliver Awuor.

The hosts led 2-1 at the break.

On resumption, All Starlets made forays into Nakuru's area but poor finishing in front of goal was their undoing.

With less than 10 minutes before the centre referee Collins Opiyo blew for full time, second half substitute Emily Wanjala - who came in for Peris Odanga - grabbed the third when she fired a fierce drive from the edge of the box.

Angila also recalled goalkeeper Juliet Adhiambo with Faith Keya taking her place.

Said made three changes by resting Monica Etot, Jecinta Nyambok, Vivian Wanjiru for Pauline Naise, Prudence Mboya and Eunice Sarah.

"My next game plan is to sharpen the striking force and the midfield ahead of our next match at home against Trans Nzoia Falcons. Our speed was also not at its best and this is something I will try to work on to make sure we win at home," said coach Said.

Angila lauded his charges for collecting maximum points and attributed the victory to hard work in training.

"This victory is a morale booster for the girls ahead of their crucial match against defending champions Vihiga Queens in Mumias next Sunday," said coach Angila.

Elsewhere in Zone A, leaders Thika Queens hammered relegation-threatened Makolanders 4-1 at Stima Club while play-offs chasing Ulinzi Starlets thrashed Mathare United 6-1 at Camp Toyoyo.

Zetech Sparks continued with their surge from the red zone with a crucial 5-2 win over Kayole Starlets in Ruiru.

At Stima Club, Felistus Nerma scored Makolanders consolation with Catherine Githae, Wincate Kinyua, Rachael Mwema and Fauria Omar netting for Thika Queens.

Lucy Mukwana struck four times in a span of 17 minutes while Rasoha Siliya and Emily Egesa Emily were also on the scoresheet as Ulinzi hammered Mathare. Emma Wainaina struck an 82nd minute goal for Mathare at Camp Toyoyo.

Zetech's Elizabeth Wanyonyi helped herself with a hat-trick while Winnie Gwatenda and Agen Alukwe scored a goal apiece in the 5-2 win. Bilonda Lupemba and Juliet Andibo's strikes could not rescue Kayole.