Nakuru Queens sign six, eye 'mission impossible' run for playoffs

Nakuru Queens players stretch during their training session at Nakuru’s Afraha open grounds on March 9, 2021.


Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After playing Eldoret Falcons, Nakuru Queens who have amassed 12 points, will then face Trans Nzoia Falcons, Kisumu Starlets, Vihiga Queens, Wadadia and SEP Oyugis Girls.
  • Nakuru Queens are fifth on the FKF-WPL standings, 10 points behind leaders and defending champions Vihiga Queens.

Nakuru Queens have recruited six new players to boost their chances of qualifying for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women Premier League play-offs.

