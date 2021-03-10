Nakuru Queens sign six, eye 'mission impossible' run for playoffs

Nakuru Queens have recruited six new players to boost their chances of qualifying for the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women Premier League play-offs.

The new faces include former Kenya Under-20 midfielder Linda Nasimiyu, 21, from Trans Nzoia Falcons, youthful defender Margret Andisi from Emuhaya, Doreen Ingaitsa (Nairobi) and former Nakuru Queens defender, Nduta Kirika, who is set to return to the squad.

Nakuru Queens head coach George Aloise (left) monitors his players during a training session at Nakuru’s Afraha open grounds on March 9, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

The other players are Faith Keya who is a student at Gatero Girls and Mildred Anjelina from Nyuki Starlets.

"My focus is to steer Nakuru Queens to win the Sh1million prize money and represent Kenya in the CECAFA Women's Championship," said Nasimiyu, who was in the national women's under-20 football team that played Ghana's the Junior Black Queens in the second round of the 2018 Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup in November 2017 where Kenya was thumped 5-0 in Accra and in the return match in Nairobi, they lost 5-1.

"I want to achieve my football goals at Nakuru Queens by ensuring their win the FKF Women Premier League title and play for Harambee Starlets," said the 20-year-old Andisi, who is a huge fan of English Premier League giants Manchester United.

Winger Ingaitsa, 23, joins Nakuru Queens from Division One side Sunderland Samba from Nairobi and is ready to prove herself in the team.

"I want to show the team management that they did not make a mistake. I want to shine in the remaining six matches and help the team win the Zone B," said Ingaitsa, who is a great fan of Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Coach George Aloise said the recruitment will strengthen the weak departments in the team.

"We identified our weak points in the first leg and I hope the new players will boost the side in the remaining matches," said Aloise.

"As a team, we believe we shall be the top club in the zone and compete in the playoffs and that is why we have injected new blood into the team," Queens team manager Ben Esitoko, who is also the club founder, said.

Last Sunday, Nakuru Queens battled to a one-all draw with Oserian Ladies at Nakuru ASK Showgrounds and this Saturday they travel to Eldoret to tackle Eldoret Falcons.

"With these new players we hope to return home with maximum points and that is our prayer," said Esitoko.

After playing Eldoret Falcons, Nakuru Queens who have amassed 12 points, will then face Trans Nzoia Falcons, Kisumu Starlets, Vihiga Queens, Wadadia and SEP Oyugis Girls.

Nakuru Queens are fifth on the FKF-WPL standings, 10 points behind leaders and defending champions Vihiga Queens.