Nakuru Queens, Gaspo FC ready for WPL play-off semis

Nakuru Queens' Stella Odhiambo (left) dribbles past Sophia Adhiambo of Ulinzi Starlets during their Women's Premier League playoffs match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Showgrounds on June 19, 2021. Nakuru won 5-4 on post-match penalties.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nakuru Queens' team manager Bernard Esitoko was happy with the results and said his team was ready to tackle their next opponents.
  • "I sensed we shall beat Starlets despite trailing in the second half. I'm happy the girls put their best foot forward," said Esitoko who is also the club founder.

The semi-final list for this season's Women's Premier League play-offs is set after Nakuru Queens and Gatundu Sports (GASPO) FC won their respective play-offs over the weekend.

