Nakuru Queens, Gaspo FC ready for WPL play-off semis

The semi-final list for this season's Women's Premier League play-offs is set after Nakuru Queens and Gatundu Sports (GASPO) FC won their respective play-offs over the weekend.

GASPO, who finished runners up has now booked a date with defending champions Vihiga United after thrashing Wadadia FC 5-0 in a one-sided affair in their play-off at Nakuru Agricultural Showgrounds.

With their sweet victory on Saturday, the swift Gatundu ladies must up their game to beat the enterprising Western Kenya side, who are poised to retain the title if their current form is anything to go by.

GASPO will depend on their goal poacher Wambui Mutukiza who scored a thrilling hat-trick against the faltering Wadadia in the 36th minute, 55th minute and 65thminute.

The other two goals were provided by Mary Airo (19th minute) and Vivian Aquino (53rd minute)

Nakuru Queens were made to fight every inch of their way before narrowly edging out the hard fighting Ulinzi Starlets 5-4 on post-match penalties after both sides were deadlocked 2-2 in regulation time.

Nakuru Queens slotted in all their five kicks through Peris Odanga, Melon Mulindi, Linda Kihara, Mildred Angelina and Diana Koske.

Starlets scored theirs through Beryl Eshituko, Siliya Rashona, Lucy Mukwana, Neddy Okoth, while Patricia Amaase saw her kick blocked by hawk-eyed goalkeeper Faith Keya.

Starlets head coach Joseph Mwanza blamed laxity on his defence which failed to sustain the pressure from their opponents in the second half.

"While my defence leaked in the second half the officiating was poor," said crestfallen coach Mwanza.

Nakuru Queens' team manager Bernard Esitoko was happy with the results and said his team was ready to tackle their next opponents.

"I sensed we shall beat Starlets despite trailing in the second half. I'm happy the girls put their best foot forward," said Esitoko who is also the club founder.