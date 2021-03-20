Nakuru Queens edge Trans Nzoia Falcons

Hosts Nakuru Queens put up a brilliant performance to beat visiting Trans Nzoia Falcons 4-3 in a thrilling Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women Premier League match at Nakuru Agricultural Showground on Saturday.

It was sweet revenge for the swift Queens under coach James Angila who lost the first leg match 3-2 in Kitale.

Trans Nzoia Falcons coach Christopher Mufede conceded defeat saying Nakuru Queens were the better side.

"I blame my players for not following my instructions and this saw us concede easy goals in the opening 15 minutes. We made blunders and we were punished for that. I hope to rectify the mistakes in our next game at home against SEP Girls. We have lost two games in a row and we cannot afford to lose another match," said Mufede.

Nakuru Queens assistant coach Clinton Otolo said the three points were a morale booster to the team after losing in the first leg.

"The three points are crucial as we aim to finish in the top three and play in the playoffs and clinch the national title that is currently being held by Vihiga Queens," said Otolo.

After eight minutes of a well-coordinated game, Nakuru Queens opened the scoring through Diana Koskey who caught Trans Nzoia custodian Ruth Wekesa napping with a fierce drive inside the box.

Moments later, Nakuru took command of the game when Stella Odhiambo stretched their lead with a blockbuster.

Still calling the shots, Linda Kihara scored the third goal when she rounded her opponents and fired past the stranded goalkeeper.

Sensing a humiliating defeat, coach Mufede replaced his off-colour goalkeeper Wekesa with second-choice goalkeeper Ivy Ashihundu.

But before Ashihundu could settle down the marauding Nakuru Queens scored their fourth goal through speedy striker Rebecca Okwaro.

Falcon reduced the arrears in the 30th minute when enterprising striker Violet Nanjala, who gave Nakuru defence some anxious moments, pulled one back.

On resumption, Trans Nzoia took the game to their opponent's half and as Nakuru Queens back-pedaled Joyce Makungu scored the second goal in the 73rd minute.

Shortly afterwards, Trans Nzoia were in an attacking mood as Violet Nanjala completed her brace.

However the hosts quelled the late pressure to seal maximum points.