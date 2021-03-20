Nakuru Queens edge Trans Nzoia Falcons

Joan Nanjala of Trans Nzoia Falcons (right) dribbles past Elizabeth Kirika of Nakuru Queens during their FKF Women Premier League match at Nakuru Agricultural Showground on March 20, 2021. Nakuru Queens won 4-3.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • After eight minutes of a well-coordinated game, Nakuru Queens opened the scoring through Diana Koskey who caught Trans Nzoia custodian Ruth Wekesa napping with a fierce drive inside the box
  • Still calling the shots, Linda Kihara scored the third goal when she rounded her opponents and fired past the stranded goalkeeper
  • On resumption, Trans Nzoia took the game to their opponent's half and as Nakuru Queens back-pedaled Joyce Makungu scored the second goal in the 73rd minute

Hosts Nakuru Queens put up a brilliant performance to beat visiting Trans Nzoia Falcons 4-3 in a thrilling Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women Premier League match at Nakuru Agricultural Showground on Saturday.

