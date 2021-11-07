Naivasha’s Sunderland finally gets promotion

Sunderland AFC Keroche

Sunderland AFC Keroche players take a photo before their match against Kobare at the KMTC grounds in Siaya County on November 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Wycliffe Nyaberi  &  Benson Ayienda

What you need to know:

  • The victors head coach Paul Kapolo could not hide his joy after they emerged winners. He dedicated the team’s victory to their sponsors in Europe who he said have stood with the team in thick and vein.
  • “We gave this match all we could and my boys have made me proud. We have to carry on and prepare for the next move. We say a big thank you to our sponsors in the UK,” Kapolo said.

Sunderland AFC Keroche from Naivasha Sunday sealed promotion to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League after they emerged winners in the Division Two Eastern Zone.

