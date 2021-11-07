Naivasha’s Sunderland finally gets promotion

Sunderland AFC Keroche from Naivasha Sunday sealed promotion to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League after they emerged winners in the Division Two Eastern Zone.

Keroche clinched the title after they beat Kobare United 2-1 in a tightly contested final played at the KMTC grounds in Siaya County.

The Black Panthers Mackems of Kenya, as they are commonly known, enjoy support from UK sponsors and this time round, they were determined not to let them down following back-to -back misses in the past seasons.

Naivasha-based side, Bucks FC, Kobare United and Rusinga FC had topped in their respective groups; A, B, C and D in the Eastern Zone. As a result, the teams were paired to play a mini-league to find an overall winner.

Kobare United were paired against Bucks FC in the first semi-final which they won 5-3 on post-match spot kicks after the two sides managed a 2-2 draw in normal and extra time.

They booked a final berth against Keroche who humbled Rusinga FC 1-0 in the second semifinal.

In the final, Keroche got off to a dream start just eight minutes into the game when their dead ball specialist John Gathogo curled a free-kick from 15 yards over their opponents’ wall into the top left corner.

The two sides managed the 1-0 difference to the break.

Five minutes after resumption, a heavy downpour began but fast-rising striker Rodgers Jaro beat his markers, running clear to smash home the second goal.

Fifteen minutes later Kobare pulled one back when a long range shot from their midfielder deceived Keroche’s goalkeeper as it skimmed off the wet grass to end up in the net.

The remainder of the game was played in terrible conditions as pools of rain water all over the pitch made ground passes impassable.

However, Keroche’s team spirit and determination saw them through and they automatically got promoted to Division One.

The victors head coach Paul Kapolo could not hide his joy after they emerged winners. He dedicated the team’s victory to their sponsors in Europe who he said have stood with the team in thick and vein.

“We gave this match all we could and my boys have made me proud. We have to carry on and prepare for the next move. We say a big thank you to our sponsors in the UK,” Kapolo said.