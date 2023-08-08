Nairobi United to bolster squad ahead of new Super League season

Newly promoted Nairobi United FC will bolster its squad with at least four new signings, ahead of its debut in Kenya’s second-tier football league, the National Super League (NSL).

Nairobi United, under coach Paul Odhiambo Okatwa, finished second on the log in the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One League Zone ‘A’ with 68 points from 34 matches, same as Rainbow FC who finished top but with a superior goal difference.

That earned the team a place in the play-offs against Zoo FC who finished second in Zone ‘B’ to determine who gets promoted to the NSL.

"We already have a team, and it means that we will only add three to four players in order to have two players in every position. I want to congratulate the boys for a job well done throughout the season. Everyone played a key role in making sure that we registered positive results," said Okatwa.

Okatwa, who has also played for FKF Premier League teams AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, Tusker, Posta Rangers, Kakamega Homeboyz, and Sofapaka, joined the team last season after their third match of the campaign, replacing coach Simon Mbugua who left the club to pursue other interests.

In the 34 matches that they played, Nairobi United scored 53 goals and conceded 25. Only Rainbow scored more goals (68) in the league last season, conceding 29 in the process.

Okatwa was in the same position with Kangemi All Stars in the 2021/22 season that saw his side lose 2-1 to Kona Rangers at the Kericho Green Stadium. In that season, Rangers got a direct promotion to the NSL.

Nairobi United finished the season in style on June 29 by thumping Balaji FC 2-0 in their last match of the season, with goals from Isaac Omweri and Brian Lusamukha.

According to FKF rules, the top teams in Zones ‘A’ and ‘B’ in the Division One League qualify to play in the NSL.

The runners-up in Zones ‘A’ and ‘B’ of the third tier league then face off in a play-off match to determine the third team to be promoted to the second tier league.

Nairobi faced former Football Kenya Federation Premier League side (FKF-PL) Zoo FC on Sunday at the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) in a tense play-off match that saw them gain promotion to the NSL after a 1-0 win.

The lone goal was scored by substitute Brian Lusamukha in the 79th minute. Lusamukha had replaced midfielder Brian Okinyi in the 72nd minute.

The match was called off in the 90th minute by centre refree Meshack Omondi after fans stormed the pitch in protest and attacked fourth official Kelvin Maina, who had indicated five minutes of added time. The fans felt like the added time was not enough.

"Football is all about love. These are incidents that should not be seen in football anymore. People attend matches with their families and these are the places where we don't expect violence. We should always accept any outcome. Such matches should not be played on an open ground," added Okatwa.

Formed in 2018, the main aim was to give young talented players an opportunity to show their talent.

The team joined the Regional League in the 2018/2019 season and became Nairobi champions. They were promoted to the Division Two League where they played in the 2020/21.

The club, which is home to 34 players, trained and hosted its home matches at Stima Club in Nairobi. In the 2021/22 Division One League, they emerged ninth with 35 points.

Dimba Patriots finished top with 64 points.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Nairobi United chairman Born Maina believes that his boys will be a force to reckon with in the NSL next season.

"We as Nairobi United are elated to gain promotion to NSL. We worked hard and gained promotion which we totally deserve. Our coach and the entirely technical bench did their assignments well and I'm very proud to have them. Next season is just a few weeks away and proper preparation is required. Coach Okatwa has already started planning on a preseason programme and I'm sure it will be great," said Maina.