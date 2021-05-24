Nairobi Stima facing dark future in NSL

APS Bomet's Abdallah Swaleh is carried off the pitch after he sustained an injury during their National Super League match against Fortune Sacco FC on May, 23, 2021 at Bomet IAAF Stadium. APS Bomet won 1-0.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In other results of round 18 matches, Coast Stima beat Migori Youth 1-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, Silibwet were handed a walkover after Modern Coast Rangers failed to show up at Bomet Stadium, while Kibera Black Stars downed former FKF-PL side Kisumu All Stars 1-0 at Ligi Ndogo grounds in Nairobi.
  • Visitors Fortune Sacco lost 1-0 to APS Bomet, Mwatate United thumped Kisumu Hot Stars 3-0 at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta, while Shabana drew 2-2 with Mully Children Family at Gusii Stadium.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From being one step away fom the top flight league to battling relegation in the National Super League (NSL), Nairobi Stima's fortunes have certainly changed.

