Nairobi Stima facing dark future in NSL

From being one step away fom the top flight league to battling relegation in the National Super League (NSL), Nairobi Stima's fortunes have certainly changed.

Their woes were compunded by Kenya Police, who beat them 2-1 at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on Sunday.

Following the loss, Stima dropped three places behind on the log to 18th with 19 points raising serious questions about the club's future in the second-tier league.

During the 2018'19 season, the powermen finished third in the NSL on 80 points behind leaders Wazito and Kisumu All Stars. As a result, Stima faced-off with Posta Rangers in the FKF-PL promotion/relegation play-off, with the mailmen winning 3-2 on aggregate.

But amidst the biting financial constraints, which is the root cause of Stima’s poor run in the league they have competed in since 2012, head coach Barrack Ouma believes things will get better once his charges hit full fitness levels.

“We started at a slower pace because of the long layoff. This was our first match after the long break, so the laxity was expected. What we need to improve on is urgency and avoid conceding easy goals. The two goals (against Police) were as a result of poor concentration,” said Ouma.

Behind Stima in the relegation zone are newcomers Soy United and Mt Kenya United on 17 and 16 points respectively.

While Soy under new coach James Omondi lost by a solitary goal to Gusii FC (formerly Sony Sugar FC) at Bukhungu Stadium, Mt Kenya shocked Vihiga Bullets to a 2-1 win at Camp Toyoyo.

Despite the loss, Vihiga are still firmly in the title and promotion race as they remain third with 30 points, five behind leaders FC Talanta and Police. Talanta beat Muranga Seals 3-2 at St Sebastian Park in Muranga.

In other results of round 18 matches, Coast Stima beat Migori Youth 1-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa, Silibwet were handed a walkover after Modern Coast Rangers failed to show up at Bomet Stadium, while Kibera Black Stars downed former FKF-PL side Kisumu All Stars 1-0 at Ligi Ndogo grounds in Nairobi.

Visitors Fortune Sacco lost 1-0 to APS Bomet, Mwatate United thumped Kisumu Hot Stars 3-0 at Wundanyi Stadium in Taita Taveta, while Shabana drew 2-2 with Mully Children Family at Gusii Stadium.