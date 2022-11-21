Nairobi Senator Sifuna backs African sides to shine in Qatar

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has tipped African teams Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Morocco to do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking at a viewerthorn party organised at Movenpick Hotel in Westlands on Sunday night by Qatar Airways, one of the 2022 World Cup sponsors, Sifuna however admitted the five will have to navigate tough pools.

“I'm a diehard fan of African teams. I expect them to do well although they have been placed in tough groups. It's sad that one of the best African talents Sadio Mane is out with injury," said Sifuna at Movenpick during the opening match between Qatar v Ecuador match which ended 2-0 in favour of the South American side.

Qatar Ambassador Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari thanked Kenyan fans for turning up in large numbers at Movenpick to cheer their favourite teams.

On the list of fans were Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Senators Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), Hamida Ali Kibwana (Nominated) and Kennedy Kalonzo (East African Legislative Assembly).

Other leaders in attendance were legislators David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Abdi Omar Shurie (Balambala), Adan Daud (Wajir East) and Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

Sifuna challenged President William Ruto’s government to construct at least one stadium.

“Sports is a big source of employment. Qatar has been able to host the World Cup because it has great stadiums. I urge Ruto’s administration to build even one more stadium,” said Sifuna.

Over 500 fans also turned out in large numbers at Camp Toyoyo viewerthorn party in Nairobi where beverage company Coca Cola set up a dome for the first match.

They got treated to live performances by musician Pyonce who performed his hit Mbayuwayu.

The fans, who carried along their vuvuzelas, also got the chance to win prizes such as washing machine, television set, home theater and fridge after the match.

The company plans to have road shows and viewerthorns in various parts of the country. In Nairobi, Bahati estate residents will get the chance to watch their favourite teams on Monday, November 21.

The first African team to take to the field will be 2002 quarter-finalists Senegal.

They will be up against 2010 runners-up Netherlands from 7pm at Al Thumama Stadium. Teranga Lions will also face Qatar and Ecuador in Pool “A”.

Tunisia are in Pool “D” together with Australia, Denmark and reigning champions France.

Atlas Lions of Morocco play Belgium, Canada and 2018 runners-up Croatia in Pool “F”.