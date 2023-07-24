Nairobi County to revamp Gatina grounds

The Nairobi County Government will renovate Gatina Primary School playground in Dagoretti North Sub-County at a cost of Sh23 million.

Speaking on Sunday during the Mama Dago Super Cup, area Member of Parliament, Beatrice Elachi said many talents in the area are rotting away due to lack of grounds.

She said will liaise with the Nairobi County Government to ensure all grabbed public play grounds in the area are repossessed.

“Land set aside by the government to keep the youth busy in Nairobi have been fraudulently obtained by private developers,” said Elachi.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, who was the chief guest, said football is the most loved sports in the world and must be taken seriously.

“Football has made players become millionaires. Dagoretti and Westlands have produced many stars who have gone on to play for big clubs and the national team, Harambee Stars," he said.

Thirty-two men's teams took part in the inaugural Mama Dago Super Cup won by FIFA Best, led by former international Wesley Onguso , who beat Kabiro Youth 3-1 to earn Sh100,000 from Elachi, besides other cash donations from Wanyonyi and Nairobi Governor Johnston Sakaja, who sent his donation through Liquor Licensing Board boss, Francis Onyango.

Kabiro pocketed Sh50,000, while Pirates FC and Dago Mixed received Sh30,000 and Sh20,000 for finishing third and fourth respectively.

The final was attended by a big crowed as Kabiro Youth drew first blood in the 14th minute through Steve Kimari.

The teams were tied at 1-1 at half time, but on resumption, Kabiro's attacks faded as the experienced FIFA Best team intensified pressure that paid off.

The winning squad also included former Gor Mahia defender Wellington Ochieng’, Wazito’s Musa Masika, former Ulinzi’s John Gago and Oliver Maloba of Nairobi City Stars.

FIFA Best beat Dago Mixed 4-2 through penalties to qualify for the finals, while Kabiro sailed through after registering a 3-2 win over Pirates FC also through spot kicks.

Only six teams participated in the women’s category, with Dago Mixed emerging winners after beating Joy Love FC 2-0 with Saida Akinyi and Kiki Masika on target.