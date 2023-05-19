City Stars move sparks Mazembe back to life

Nairobi City Stars winger James Mazembe has credited his rich vein of form in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) to the club's technical bench and support from his teammates.

Mazembe had a dip in form while at KCB and was loaned to Nairobi City Stars in March.

Since then he has been in superb form and has three assists to his name. He assisted Newton Ochieng’s goal when they beat Mathare United 3-0 on March 29.

His other assists were in the 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks on April 22 and 1-1 draw against Ulinzi Stars on May 7.

“So far so good at Nairobi City Stars where I have the perfect chance to get back to my best. The technical bench and the rest of the team have fully put their support behind me and I can only see myself rise,” said Mazembe.

“With all the support and enabling environment expect to see more assists, and goals, from me before the season ends,” he added.

He has had two starts and seven appearances off the bench with City Stars.

At the same time, City Stars defensive midfielder Ronney Kola is happy with his dream start t o life in FKF-PL. He missed the entire last season due to injury.

At the start of the season he was the man of the match despite City Stars losing 2-0 to Bidco United.

“The season has been a great experience. FKF-PL is a very good platform and I must say I appreciate coach Nicholas Muyoti for trusting me to play as a centre back especially after I had had a very long layoff due to injury,” said Kola.

“I thank God for the opportunity granted and I am hopeful that I will get to play many more games,” he added.