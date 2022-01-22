City Stars, Homeboyz renew rivalry at Ruaraka

Yema Mwana

Kakamega Homeboyz's Yema Mwana (second right) celebrates his goal against KCB with teammates during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on January 16,2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Record champions Gor Mahia, who salvaged a 1-1 draw against Bidco United have a chance to bag maximum points on Sunday at Thika Sub County Stadium
  • A repeat of Disciplined Forces Derby pitting Ulinzi Stars against Kenya Police will be staged at Nakuru ASK Showground after the barren draw last week at Nyayo National Stadium
  • A win for City Stars will see them cut Homeboyz lead at the top to two points while a draw between the two sides and a win for third-placed Gor Mahia in Thika will see 'K'Ogalo' reduce the gap to four points


Barely three days after battling to a 4-4 draw, second-placed Nairobi City Stars and league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz face off in another epic Football Kenya Federation Premier League top-of-the-table clash on Monday. 

