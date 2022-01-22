City Stars, Homeboyz renew rivalry at Ruaraka

Barely three days after battling to a 4-4 draw, second-placed Nairobi City Stars and league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz face off in another epic Football Kenya Federation Premier League top-of-the-table clash on Monday.

With only one round left to mid-season, six games are on the cards on Sunday with three others on Monday across various venues in the country.

The fixtures remain the same as the home teams now meet the same opponents they played away in mid-week.

Record champions Gor Mahia, who salvaged a 1-1 draw against Bidco United have a chance to bag maximum points on Sunday at Thika Sub County Stadium.

A repeat of Disciplined Forces Derby pitting Ulinzi Stars against Kenya Police will be staged at Nakuru ASK Showground after the barren draw last week at Nyayo National Stadium.

However, focus will be on Nairobi City Stars' clash with Kakamega Homeboyz on Monday at Ruaraka Grounds which promises to be another bruising battle considering the goals fest at Bukhungu last time out.

Homeboyz sit top on 32 points from 15 matches, five ahead of 'Simba wa Nairobi' who have also played the same number of matches.

A win for City Stars will see them cut Homeboyz lead at the top to two points while a draw between the two sides and a win for third-placed Gor Mahia in Thika will see 'K'Ogalo' reduce the gap to four points.

While Homeboyz dictated the midfield in the first half of last week's contest, City Stars coach Nicholas Muyoti made second half substitutions which tilted the game in their favour hence the comeback.

The combination of midfield trio of Moses Mudavadi, Chris Masinza and Nigerian Stephen Opoku was vital in Homeboyz first half goals as they possessed the ball and created spaces for Yema Mwana and David Okoth to surge forward.

However, Muyoti destabilised Homeboyz midfield in the second half by bringing in Davis Agesa and Eric Ombija in the 70th minute who injected pace into the game troubling the home side defense.

The changes paid off as Ombija and Agesa scored in the 75th and 83rd minutes respectively to salvage a draw for the visitors.

“We allowed them to come back into the game by poor defending but with the return leg coming only three days later, we have corrected our mistakes and will fight for a win. It will still be a tough match but this season we have been winning home and away and that is possible even in this game,” said Homeboyz coach Bernard Mwalala.

With a game in hand, a win against Bidco United will take Gor's point tally to 29 points and a draw in the Homeboyz and City Stars clash will work to their advantage.

After the exit of Ezekiel Akwana on Friday evening, Mathare United acting coach Francis Xavier will hope to change the tide for the Slum Boys who host AFC Leopards on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Sunday

Mathare United v AFC Leopards, MISC Kasarani

Bidco United v Gor Mahia, Thika Stadium

Kariobangi Sharks v Sofapaka, Ruaraka Grounds

KCB v Posta Rangers, Kenya Sports Club Utalii Grounds

FC Talanta v Nzoia Sugar, Kasarani Annex

Ulinzi Stars v Kenya Police, ASK Grounds, Nakuru

Monday

Nairobi City Stars v Kakamega Homeboyz, Ruaraka Grounds

Vihiga Bullets v Tusker, Bukhungu Stadium