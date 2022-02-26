City Stars move to within touching distance of Homeboyz

Kenya Police defender David Owino (right) vies for the ball with Wazito forward James Kinyanjui

Kenya Police defender David Owino (right) vies for the ball with Wazito forward James Kinyanjui during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wazito put behind their financial troubles to edge out Kenya Police 3-2 in another entertaining FKP-PL match
  • Ulinzi Stars, who were forced to host their games at Kericho Green Stadium after Nakuru Showground was banned from hosting league matches by FKF caretaker committee, edged out KCB by a solitary goal to return to winning ways
  • Nzoia Sugar under the tutelage of new coach Salim Babu put up a spirited fight to beat hosts Kariobangi Sharks by a solitary goal

Nairobi City Stars Saturday closed in on leaders Kakamega Homeboyz with a 3-0 hiding of relegation-threatened Mathare United in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Thika Sub County Stadium.

