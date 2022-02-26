City Stars move to within touching distance of Homeboyz

Nairobi City Stars Saturday closed in on leaders Kakamega Homeboyz with a 3-0 hiding of relegation-threatened Mathare United in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Thika Sub County Stadium.

City Stars are now only two points behind leaders Homeboyz who face Bidco United on Sunday.

At Nyayo National Stadium, Wazito put behind their financial troubles to edge out Kenya Police 3-2 in another entertaining FKP-PL match.

Ulinzi Stars, who were forced to host their games at Kericho Green Stadium after Nakuru Showground was banned from hosting league matches by FKF caretaker committee, edged out KCB by a solitary goal to return to winning ways.

In an early kick off at the Thika Sub County Stadium, Nzoia Sugar under the tutelage of new coach Salim Babu put up a spirited fight to beat hosts Kariobangi Sharks by a solitary goal.

After a goalless draw in the first half, a rejuvenated City Stars piled pressure on the Slum Boys defence and deservedly took the lead in the 50th minute when Lennox Ogutu scored against his old club with a powerful shot.

Evergreen Ezekiel Odera made it 2-0 with a close range shot at the near post before Nicholas Kipkirui added the third in 83rd minute to sink the Slum Boys.

At Nyayo, midfielder Elly Asieche put Wazito ahead in the 10th minute after connecting well to Levin Odhiambo's cross from the right.

However, winger Clifton Miheso restored parity for the law enforcers from the spot kick in the 23rd minute after defender Rooney Onyango handled the ball inside the box.

Wazito continued to dictate proceedings and added the second and third goals via South Sudan import John Kuol and Amos Ekhalie after costly goalkeeping howlers from Kenya Police custodian Reuben Juma.

The erratic Juma was withdrawn at the break and new signing Job Ochieng' who joined the team from Mathare United last month took his place in between the sticks.

In the 65th minute, Charles Ouma reduced the deficit for Kenya Police with a close range shot past Ugandan custodian Bashir Ssekagya.

This was the first game for former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava who was cleared to feature for the law enforcers after the two clubs sorted out controversy over his transfer.

"We have gifted them two easy goals due to goalkeeper errors. Ochieng' did well when he got the chance in the second half. The two errors showed Juma panicked and lacked confidence. He has now to build himself though it would not be fair to blame him much since he has saved us in a number of matches," said Kenya Police coach John 'Bobby' Ogolla.

Wazito coach Fred Ambani on the other hand praised his charges for playing attacking football and following his tactical instructions.

"It was a good game for us because the best way to win is to attack and that is what we did today. I'm confident we can build on this performance in our upcoming matches and post good results," said Ambani.

In Thika, Joseph Mwangi's lone goal was enough to bag maximum points for Nzoia who have not lost a match since Babu took over earlier this month.

The Sugar millers had held Nairobi City Stars and Kakamega Homeboyz to identical 1-1 draws in the last two games Babu has been in charge.

"We really have good players and there has been massive improvement since I took over. The team played well and dominated the entire contest. Even the goal Mwangi scored was a result of a tactical move from the midfield," said Babu who made it clear that the team is targeting at least a top 10 finish this season.

Sharks coach William Muluya bemoaned missed chances in the game and acknowledged that Nzoia's goal could have been avoided had his defenders got their positioning right.

"We didn’t play well and failed to convert our chances. However, this is football and sometimes you do well tactically but your opponent can get a good chance and punish you," said Muluya.