City Stars hold Homeboyz in eight-goal thriller

Nairobi City Stars

Nairobi City Stars players celebrate their goal against Bidco United during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Thika Sub County Stadium on October 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo Abdulrahman Sheriff  &  John Ashihundu

What you need to know:

  • At the Nyayo National Stadium, AFC Leopards came from a goal down to record their fourth win of the season after seeing off 2008 champions Mathare United 3-1 with both teams finishing the game with 10 men
  • Defending champions Tusker, who have blown hot and cold this season returned to winning ways edging out bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets 2-0 at Ruaraka Grounds
  • In the coastal city of Mombasa, Wazito under the tutalege of new coach Fred Ambani continued their resurgence in the league beating host Bandari 1-0 at Mbaraki grounds
Mathare United players protest a decision by the centre referee

Mathare United players protest a decision by the centre referee during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium on January 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

