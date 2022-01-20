City Stars hold Homeboyz in eight-goal thriller

Mathare United players protest a decision by the centre referee during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium on January 20, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Nairobi City Stars Thursday put up a brave fight to hold leaders Kakamega Homeboyz to a 4-4 draw in a thrilling Football Kenya Federation Premier League clash at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

At the Nyayo National Stadium, AFC Leopards came from a goal down to record their fourth win of the season after seeing off 2008 champions Mathare United 3-1 with both teams finishing the game with 10 men.

Defending champions Tusker, who have blown hot and cold this season returned to winning ways edging out bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets 2-0 at Ruaraka Grounds.

In the coastal city of Mombasa, Wazito under the tutalege of new coach Fred Ambani continued their resurgence in the league beating host Bandari 1-0 at Mbaraki grounds.

In Kakamega, it was a goal fest as forward David Owino netted two penalties in the 23rd and 53rd minutes in a fierce encounter against City Stars. The hosts other goals came through Brian Eshihanda's header at the quarter hour mark and Moses Mudavadi's close range shot in the 38th minute.

However, 'Simba wa Nairobi' lodged a late onslaught to salvage a point through goals from striker Timothy 'Babu' Ouma, Sven Yida, Erick Ombija and Davies Agesa in the 32rd, 40th, 79th and 83rd minutes respectively.

The draw took Homeboyz points tally to 32 points, still five more than Nairobi City Stars from 15 rounds of matches.

Leopards came from a goal behind at Nyayo stadium to bag the maximum points with goals in the contest coming in the second half.

Mathare’s Khalid Jumaan and Leopards Collins Shivachi were all red carded in the 87th minute after a scuffle ensued between both sides.





Daniel Otieno had given the Slum Boys the lead in the 50th minute with a lovely volley after being teed up by Norman Ogolla.

However, the lead was short-lived as Ingwe equalised through Washington Munene's penalty in the 66th minute. Fasanmi Ojoo and Peter Thiong'o scored in the 75th and 81st minutes to hand Ingwe their fourth victory of the season.

"I was very disappointed with the first half, but a win is the most important thing. Second half was much better and we now look forward for the next game, against Mathare which captain Marvin Nabwire will be suspended because of four yellow cards," said AFFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems.

"I've a young player who should have played in the position but he will be sitting his exams. I don't have options in that position but let's wait and see who will be ready to take the challenge on Sunday."

After 15 games, Leopards are 14th with 17 points while Mathare have dropped to 17th place with a paltry seven points from as many matches.

At Ruaraka, goals from Rodgers Ouma and John Njuguna in the 38th and 62nd minutes saw the brewers bounce back after a losing to Nairobi City Stars last weekend.

The brewers have climbed to 11th position on the log with 19 points after 13 rounds.

Newbies Vihiga Bullets are still bottom with six points from 15 matches.

After defeating Nzoia in his first match in charge last weekend, coach Fred Ambani led his charges to upset Bandari through Musa Masika's seventh minute goal.

Bandari forward William Wadri, who missed a spot kick against Vihiga Bullets last weekend, saw his spot kick saved by Wazito goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya.

Wazito had to play with a man less from 51st minute when midfielder Fidel Origa was red carded for a bad tackle on Joseph Otieno.

"I’m happy that my players played as per my instruction and I’m confident they will perform better against same opponents in their next fixture in Nairobi," said Ambani who praised Bandari for displaying good football.

The win took Wazito's points tally to 15 points but they remain 15th after 15 rounds of matches.

This was the first loss for Bandari in 10 consecutive matches. The Dockers' last defeat came on October 20 last year when they lost 2-0 to high-flying Posta Rangers.