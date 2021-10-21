Nairobi City Stars hit Wazito to pile more pressure on Kimanzi

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi.

Wazito coach Francis Kimanzi cuts a dejected figure on the touchline during a  past Football Kenya Federation Premier League match.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • All the four goals in the match were scored in the last 13 minutes of the game. Kennedy Onyango’s bullet header in the 77th minute and Timothy Ouma’s close range shot two minutes later gave ‘Simba wa Nairobi’ a comfortable 2-0 the lead before Amos Asembeka halved the deficit on 81 minutes.
  • Rodgers Okumu then restored City Stars' two-goal lead with a simple finish after latching onto Erick Ombija's goal-bound effort a minute to full time.

Pressure continues to mount on coach Francis Kimanzi as Wazito’s wait for a first win in the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season continues following a 3-1 humbling at the hands of  Nairobi City Stars on Thursday in Thika.

