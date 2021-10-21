Nairobi City Stars hit Wazito to pile more pressure on Kimanzi

Pressure continues to mount on coach Francis Kimanzi as Wazito’s wait for a first win in the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season continues following a 3-1 humbling at the hands of Nairobi City Stars on Thursday in Thika.

All the four goals in the match were scored in the last 13 minutes of the game. Kennedy Onyango’s bullet header in the 77th minute and Timothy Ouma’s close range shot two minutes later gave ‘Simba wa Nairobi’ a comfortable 2-0 the lead before Amos Asembeka halved the deficit on 81 minutes.

Rodgers Okumu then restored City Stars' two-goal lead with a simple finish after latching onto Erick Ombija's goal-bound effort a minute to full time.

Wazito lost 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz last weekend and surrendered a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with newbies FC Talanta in the league opener on September 26 at Ruaraka Grounds.

After a 3-1 loss to Sofapaka in their opening game in Wundanyi, Nairobi City Stars beat Police FC 2-0 last weekend at Kasarani Stadium and have now amassed six points.

Wazito, who have spent big in the transfer window, now sit 15th on the log with just a point while City Stars are fourth - one point behind unbeaten league leaders Ulinzi Stars.

Muyoti praised his charges for fighting till the last quarter of the game to get maximum points.

“Even when we had not scored, we kept pushing against a solid Wazito defence until the goals came. We also managed to contain them after they had pulled one back, setting the game to a nervous moment. However, my players maintained their cool and got the third goal. This was a superb performance,” said Muyoti.

Despite the loss, Kimanzi said he will continue pushing for better results in the coming matches and work on the weak areas.