Nairobi City Stars gun down Ulinzi in Nakuru

Nairobi City Stars defender Bolton Omwenga (right) and Ulinzi Stars midfielder John Njuguna vie for the ball at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showground during their FKF Premier League match on July 10, 2021. City Stars won 2-0.


Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By Francis Mureithi

  • The soldiers opened their losing streak a week at their new find home ground by going down 4-1 against Tusker and in their next outing they were thumped 3-1 by Kakamega Homeboyz.

Ulinzi Stars suffered their third defeat in a row after falling 2-0 to Nairobi City Stars in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Saturday.

