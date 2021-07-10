Nairobi City Stars gun down Ulinzi in Nakuru

Ulinzi Stars suffered their third defeat in a row after falling 2-0 to Nairobi City Stars in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) showgrounds on Saturday.

The soldiers opened their losing streak a week at their new find home ground by going down 4-1 against Tusker and in their next outing they were thumped 3-1 by Kakamega Homeboyz.

Despite fielding a relatively revamped side and resting off-colour goalkeeper James Saruni and introducing their goal poacher Enosh Ochieng who has been out of action on other duties, the Benjamin Nyangweso coached side could still not find their winning ways.

City Stars were fluid in their display, and went for the soldiers' throat right from the start.

They were rewarded for their bright start after Nicholas Kipkirui made good use of a neat pass from Anthony Kimani to stab home the match opener on sevens minutes past goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo.

Inspired by the early goal, Bolton Omwenga then made it 2-0 from a sumptuous free-kick which gave goalkeeper Odhiambo no chance.

Nyangweso made four changes by introducing Omar Boraafya, Clinton Omondi, Enosh Ochieng and Elvis Nandwa and rested John Njuguna, Masita Masuta, Mark Bikokwa and Ibrahim Shambi.

The changes made little difference in terms of the scoreline with City Stars defence standing tall.

City Stars head coach Sanjin Alagic made three changes, with Anthony Kimani, Oliver Maloba and Ezekiel Odera giving way for Elvis Noor, Timothy Ouma and Erick Ombija.

“Ulinzi Stars play hard and I’m happy the boys have contained them and scored two clean goals that helped us harvest maximum points,” said an elated City Stars coach Sanjin.

Nyangweso was lost for words after the third consecutive loss at home.

“It’s increasingly becoming embarrassing to lose home matches. We need a serious soul searching and recover from these kind of losses which are not good as we come towards the end of the league,” said Nyangweso.