City Stars edge Homeboyz to extend winning streak

Nairobi City Stars Saturday beat Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds.

Nicholas Kipkirui scored the lone goal in the 63rd minute.

The win lifts City Stars to sixth place with 29 points while Homeboyz remain ninth with 26 points.

"We settled in the game and did better in the second half. Even when we conceded the penalty, I was not worried because I knew we would press and get a goal," said City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic.

"It is good to be among the top teams but Kakamega Homeboyz were also a tough opponent. Our focus shifts to the next game but the title chances depend on the results of top teams," he added.

Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti rued missed chances which featured a second half penalty missed by Chris Masinza.

"We missed the penalty before they scored which could have given us an edge over them. They scored and we wasted a lot of chances which if we converted would have earned us a draw," said Muyoti. "It was a game which could have gone either way but I felt we allowed them space to hold the ball and attack at will. Those are areas we should work on before our next match."

It was Homeboyz who threatened first with David Okoth's neatly curled freekick going inches over the bar in the eighth minute of the contest.

In the 10th minute, Homeboyz midfielder Francis Omondi received an early booking after a dangerous tackle on City Stars midfielder Sven Yidah.

The game then gathered pace as both sides fought to control the midfield. City Stars got a free kick on the left in the 20th minute and Bolton Omwenga made a good delivery inside the box which was safely cleared by Homeboyz defender Silvester Owino.

Okoth continued his onslaught on the 'Simba wa Nairobi' defence and his powerful shot at the half hour mark was parried away by Steven Njung'e for a corner which didn't bear fruit.

Omwenga's shot then hit the bar in the 35th minute as coach Nicholas Muyoti charges survived.

In the 42nd minute, Francis Omondi made a goal-line clearance to deny Kipkirui whose bicycle kick almost gave his side the lead going into the break.

Shortly after the restart, Homeboyz got a penalty inside the box after Stephen Opoku was fouled inside the box.

However, Njung'e went the right way to save Chris Masinza's penalty denying Homeboyz the lead.

Bosnian coach Sanjin Alagic made the first change in the hour mark; Anthony 'Muki' Kimani and David Agesa coming in for Rodgers Okumu and Erick Ombija respectively.

The changes paid off immediatly with Kimani picking out Kipkirui inside the box and the in-form forward shot from close range past Godfrey Oputi to put his side ahead.

Homeboyz Coach Nicholas Muyoti made a triple change in the 67th minute in purusuit of the equaliser.

Evergreen Allan Wanga, Shami Kibwana and Collins Odhiambo came in for Opuku, Masinza and Thomas Wainaina respectively.