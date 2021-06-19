City Stars edge Homeboyz to extend winning streak

Nairobi City Stars striker Nicholas Kipkirui celebrates after scoring against Kakamega Homeboyz

Nairobi City Stars striker Nicholas Kipkirui celebrates after scoring against Kakamega Homeboyz during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on June 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nicholas Kipkirui scored the lone goal in the 63rd minute
  • Kimani picked out Kipkirui inside the box and the in-form forward shot from close range past Godfrey Oputi to put his side ahead
  • The win lifts City Stars to sixth place with 29 points while Homeboyz remain ninth with 26 points

Nairobi City Stars Saturday beat Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds. 

